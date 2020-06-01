LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, 35-year-old Thomas Lanham was arrested Monday for the 2017 murders of Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy.

Lanham is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

In December 2019, LMPD arrested 35-year-old Larry Sauer in connection with the same murders. According to Sauer's arrest citation, LMPD investigators said they recovered 'several items of evidentiary value identifying the involvement of the listed subject in both murders' before their bodies were moved.

Lanham had an active indictment warrant for his arrest and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Gamez and McCoy were murdered on Dec. 26, 2017.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.