LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an arrest citation, 55-year-old Melvin Reed was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of possession of a handgun by convicted felon, citation of marijuana, fourth degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The citation says, LMPD was called to the KFC to break up a fight between two women in the restaurant but were updated that a man had come into the restaurant brandishing a pistol.

According to an arrest citation, police detained Reed while the two women in the KFC kept fighting. While police attempted to break up the fight inside, Reed fled the scene.

Reed returned to the scene once the fight had been broken up and subsequently denied any possession of marijuana or gun, the arrest citation says.

According to the arrest citation, a K-9 unit was called to search the scene. The K-9 was able to locate both the gun and marijuana in the KFC bowl Reed had been eating, which had been sitting on the trash can outside the restaurant.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



