LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A popular crime-ridden business in downtown Louisville has been issued an order to vacate. The BP gas station located at the intersection of East Broadway and Hancock is being forced to close for violation of a nuisance ordinance.

"There are a series of issues at this particular business. There are a number of citations of criminal behavior on that particular property and as you drive by you see there is constant loitering in the area," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

Police report they have made more than 1,300 runs to the business over the last twelve months.

That violates the city's public nuisance ordinance, which monitors police calls to every property.

Last week, Metro Louisville’s Codes and Regulations department sent a letter to the owner ordering them to shut it down.

"We just need to create a safe environment on all of our streets, for all of our businesses here in Louisville," Sexton Smith said.

The effort is backed by more than city papers, it’s also backed by the neighbors.

"That type of business and how that business is ran is not what we want in Smoketown," Nachand Hyde-Tribue said.

Hyde-Tribue owns a business just a few blocks down Broadway.

She and others took their fight for a better community to the state level in 2017 by challenging three different businesses’ liquor licenses, all of which were denied.

Hyde-Tribue said, "We do want businesses but we want businesses that are going to be able to help."

Those efforts are already underway with a new Business Association in the Smoketown neighborhood. The group is focused in on bringing businesses that have something to offer to the community.

The owner of the BP gas station appealed the citation. He is due in front of the codes and regulations board next week.

