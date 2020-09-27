LMPD makes more arrests on 4th night of protests following grand jury decision

The arrests took place near the intersection of 6th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers arrested four or five protesters Saturday night shortly after the city’s enforced curfew took effect at 9 p.m.

WHAS11 witnessed dozens of people involved in the march make their way south along 6th Street shortly near 9 p.m.

Many of those protesters continued to move south as police surrounded the area near the U.S. District Court.

It was not clear why LMPD apprehended the individuals who were arrested – other than the protesters were marching after the curfew.

Dozens of other protesters made their way to the intersection of 4th and York Streets near a church where many of the protesters have sought sanctuary.

As of 11:30 p.m. protesters were still gathered near the First Unitarian Church.

