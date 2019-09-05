LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD announced on YouTube they are making policy changes to their traffic stop procedure.

“These policies aim to strike a balance between the concerns of the community and the need for us to conduct traffic stops for both safety and investigative reasons,” Police Chief Steve Conrad said, in the YouTube video.

Conrad presented highlights of the traffic stop changes on May 9:

LMPD added language to each revised policy to address department expectations that officers will conduct each interaction without bias

LMPD added language to emphasize that a nervous person or someone in a high crime area are not indicators to justify certain actions by an officer

LMPD provided guidelines for decision making and instances of handcuffing people that are not under arrest, removing individuals from a vehicle or instructing people to sit on the ground during stops or other instances

LMPD made procedural changes including how to document actions in certain situations

“These changes will enhance officer safety, reinforce our department, values, give you more guidance for doing your jobs, and improve trust with those in our community who may question what we do,” Conrad said.

Training on these changes will be provided for all officers by the end of July and the changes will take place on August 1, according to Conrad.

These changes were made, according to Conrad, due to recent community concern with how LMPD conducts traffic stops.

