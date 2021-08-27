LMPD major demoted for using racial slur now suing department

LMPD Chief Erika Shields demoted Gregory from a major to lieutenant after he used the slur during the training.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police major who was demoted for using a racial slur is now suing the department.

In a lawsuit, Aubrey Gregory, who has since retired from the department, claims he used the n-word during a class on "isms" in which topics like racism and sexism were discussed.

The document says when Gregory walked into the room, two individuals were using the "racial epithet." One of the men was from Africa and the other was an African American retired firefighter, according to the lawsuit. The names and positions of the two men were not listed.

The lawsuit says one of the men said he had been warned not to use the word because it is offensive. The other man said the word can have multiple meanings, sometimes meaning "family or kinship" and other times "it is offensive."

Gregory then told the men to be prepared to hear the racial slur.

"Yes, you are going to hear [the racial epithet] outthere.Sometimes it does mean family or like a kinship of shared struggle, and sometimes it is the most derogatory, disgusting word you will hear; but you are going to hear it," the lawsuit quotes Gregory.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields demoted Gregory from a major to lieutenant after he used the slur during the training.

The lawsuit claims the other two men who used the word during the training were not disciplined and that Gregory was discriminated against.

Gregory is now suing for his rank to be restored among other damages.

LMPD said they do not comment on pending litigation.

