LMPD investigating after man shot in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Russett Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police rendered first aid until EMS arrived and the man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

The police department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. Detectives are currently searching the area for a suspect, however there are none known right now.

Anyone with any information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

