Survey aims to measure feelings of safety, trust with LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police unveiled a new survey to help understand public safety concerns on Friday.

Blockwise is used by police departments across the country, and based on the responses, it will measure the way people feel about safety and trust with the police.

Zencity, the global tech company that will administer Blockwise, specializes in community engagement regarding public safety.

It also hopes to identify key concerns people want LMPD to address.

"Each of the surveys are anonymous, no requirements for anyone to identify who they are, and we will not be taking any identifiable information," a Zencity representative said.

The survey will be available in five different languages -- English, Spanish, Arabic, Swahili and Kinya/Rwanda -- and reach people based on ads, websites, social media and other online applications according to a press release.

Police said it would cost around $193,000 to use the program for one year.

The survey will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is balanced by race, sex, age, income and language according to police.

LMPD said it hopes to reach 18,000 people in the metro annually.

