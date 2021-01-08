Louisville police to host 'National Night Out' events

LMPD will host 'family-friendly' events for all patrol divisions Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community, Louisville police will participate in "National Night Out" Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The Louisville Metro Police Department will host "family-friendly" events for all patrol divisions from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music, vendors and food and drinks will be available. The community can also learn more about LMPD's Specialty Units, Fire and EMS and Neighborhood Watch.

"National Night Out" is annual campaign that started in 1984. Organizers say the event is a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances and bring back "a true sense of community."

Listed below is the location of each event:

1st and 2nd Divisions : Kroger at 2710 W Broadway

Kroger at 2710 W Broadway 3rd and 4th Divisions: Iroquois Park at 5216 New Cut Road

Iroquois Park at 5216 New Cut Road 5th Division: Peterson-Dumesnil House at 301 S. Peterson Ave.

Peterson-Dumesnil House at 301 S. Peterson Ave. 6th and 7th Divisions: Jefferson Mall at 4801 Outer Loop

Jefferson Mall at 4801 Outer Loop 8th Division: Warren Walker Park at 501 Gatehouse Lane

Don't know which division you live in? Here's the breakdown:

