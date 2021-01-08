Louisville police to host 'National Night Out' events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community, Louisville police will participate in "National Night Out" Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The Louisville Metro Police Department will host "family-friendly" events for all patrol divisions from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music, vendors and food and drinks will be available. The community can also learn more about LMPD's Specialty Units, Fire and EMS and Neighborhood Watch.
"National Night Out" is annual campaign that started in 1984. Organizers say the event is a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances and bring back "a true sense of community."
Listed below is the location of each event:
- 1st and 2nd Divisions: Kroger at 2710 W Broadway
- 3rd and 4th Divisions: Iroquois Park at 5216 New Cut Road
- 5th Division: Peterson-Dumesnil House at 301 S. Peterson Ave.
- 6th and 7th Divisions: Jefferson Mall at 4801 Outer Loop
- 8th Division: Warren Walker Park at 501 Gatehouse Lane
Don't know which division you live in? Here's the breakdown:
- 1st Division: Butchertown, Downtown, Phoenix Hill, Portland, Russell
- 2nd Division: Algonquin, California, Chickasaw, Hallmark, Park Duvalle, Park Hill, Parkland, Shawnee
- 3rd Division: Auburndale, Fairdale, Iroquois, Iroquois Park, Kenwood Hill, PRP, Southland Park, Southside, Yorktown, Valley Station
- 4th Division: Beechmont, Cloverleaf, Fairgrounds, Germantown, Hazelwood, Iroquois, Jacobs, Limerick, Merriwether, Old Louisville, Paristown, Schnitzelburg, Shelby Park, Smoketown Jackson, South Louisville, Taylor Berry, University, Wilder Park, Wyandotte
- 5th Division: Belknap, Bonnycastle, Bowman, Brownsboro Zorn, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Seneca, Cherokee Triangle, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Deer Park, Gardiner Lane, Hawthorne, Hayfield Dundee, Highlands, Highlands Douglass, Irish Hill, Rock Creek, Tyler Park
- 6th Division: Audubon, Avondale Melbourne Heights, Bashford Manor, Bon Air, Bowman, Camp Taylor, Edgewood, Fairgrounds, Gardiner Lane, George Rogers Clark Park, Hawthorne, Hayfield Dundee, Highland Park, Hikes Point, Klondike, Newburg, Poplar Level, Prestonia, Saint Joseph, Schnitzelburg, Standiford, Watterson Park
- 7th Division: Fern Creek, Highview, Okolona
- 8th Division: Barbourmeade, Bellemeade, Briarwood, Douglass Hills, Glenview, Goose Creek, Hurstbourne, Lyndon, Middletown, Rolling Hills, Springhurst, Westwood, Wildwood, Woodland Hills, Worthington Hills
RELATED: Metro Councilwoman to hold community meeting addressing Bardstown Road violence after man is shot and killed
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.