LMPD: Teen shot in elbow in Portland neighborhood expected to survive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is expected to survive after getting shot in the elbow on Friday afternoon. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Bank Street around 1 p.m. 

LMPD said officers arrived to the scene, but were unable to locate a victim. 

As officers were checking the area, police said they were told that a male teenager was dropped off to UofL Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his elbow. Police said he is expected to survive. 

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. 

There are no known suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

