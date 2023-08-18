LMPD: Teen shot in elbow in Portland neighborhood expected to survive

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is expected to survive after getting shot in the elbow on Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Bank Street around 1 p.m.

LMPD said officers arrived to the scene, but were unable to locate a victim.

As officers were checking the area, police said they were told that a male teenager was dropped off to UofL Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his elbow. Police said he is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

