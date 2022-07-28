LMPD: Louisville man assaulted, killed in Germantown

Tuesday night, a man in his late 30s was assaulted. EMS transported the victim to UofL Hospital where he later died, LMPD says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in his late 30s was assaulted in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood and later died from his injuries in the hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East St. Catherine Street on an assist Emergency Medical Services run around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to LMPD.

Their investigation revealed the man had been assaulted, police didn't disclose how he was assaulted.

EMS was called to the scene and began performing life-saving treatment before they eventually transported the victim to UofL Hospital.

Once at the hospital, LMPD says the man succumbed to his injures and died.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.