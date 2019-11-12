LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic guards around Louisville did a refresher on their training.
LMPD is looking for more people that are called to help the community and interested in a career as a traffic guard.
Police get applications year-round but says many of the applicants can't pass a background test and a polygraph test.
Once you're a traffic guard you can also apply to work details at events outside of your school duties during breaks like summer and holidays and after school hours.
Starting pay is $13.20 an hour and the application process is always open.
