LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic guards around Louisville did a refresher on their training.

LMPD is looking for more people that are called to help the community and interested in a career as a traffic guard.

Police get applications year-round but says many of the applicants can't pass a background test and a polygraph test.

Once you're a traffic guard you can also apply to work details at events outside of your school duties during breaks like summer and holidays and after school hours.

Starting pay is $13.20 an hour and the application process is always open.

