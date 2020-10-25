LMPD lieutenants to oversee shifts in staff lineup changes

It is one of the first changes to come from acting Chief Yvette Gentry's office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new staffing lineup has begun for the Louisville Metro Police Department – lieutenants are now overseeing every shift.

It is one of the first changes to come from acting Chief Yvette Gentry's office.

There have always been three lieutenants on every patrol shift. With this change, one of the lieutenants will oversee administration duties while the other two will oversee the two patrol shifts, working directly with officers on the street.

“We have a very young department and certainly those men and women who go out and do this are looking for as much guidance they can get,” spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. “We have some very savvy people on our department, and they need to be exposed on every level they can and hopefully with this move, it does that.”

Metro Police said the change will benefit the department internally, with more patrol officers given more direct access to senior leadership. They say it will also be good for the community with more oversight on every shift.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.