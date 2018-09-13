LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD has ruled the death of Laraya Hill an accident and said the department will not be filing charges. Hill was killed during an incident in Chickasaw Park in May.

But what happened to 13-year-old Hill?

Police said it was a tragic accident and they "are not releasing any further details."

It was less than a month ago they were asking the community to help solve this crime.

"After many months of investigation, we have not been able to figure out what happened to her," LMPD Lt. Emily Mckinley said, at an August news conference.

Here's what we do know: Laraya's mom told WHAS11 she found her daughter unconscious in the back of Chickasaw park after a family gathering in May. She said she called 911 but the little girl died on the way to the hospital.

We talked to Laraya's grandmother only hours later.

Patricia Wells said, "My granddaughter was beautiful and everybody loved her. Everybody loved her."

The family told WHAS11 that day they had no idea how she died.

Police said they thought it had something to do with a vehicle, potentially a hit and run or maybe something else.

Mckinley said, "It’s possible that her death was an accident. And if so, we need someone to come forward and share what happened that night."

Police said on Sept. 13 that it was an accident but they won’t release any more information out of respect for the family.

We reached out to the family who said they are confused about the case and the apparent ending to the investigation.

LMPD said Thursday they apologize for any confusion for the family.

