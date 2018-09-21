LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Three men are facing charges after breaking into a building and barricading themselves inside.

Officials said the men broke into a closed daycare at Dixie and Oak, then broke into a cell phone store next door through a wall. When officers arrived, the suspects ran back inside.

That's when police sent their K9 to check things out. The dog, Bosco, engaged one of the suspects and the other two surrendered.

In a Facebook post, LMPD said Bosco fell 15-feet and got trapped behind an industrial freezer. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the building to free him, but he's doing okay.

