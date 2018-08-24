LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment on Carl Court off Manslick Road in the Jacobs neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside.

According to police, the woman lived in that apartment. Her name and cause of death have not been released.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

