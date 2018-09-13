LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating after an incident at Tom Sawyer State Park in Eastern Jefferson County.

A woman said she was running at the park when a man approached her. When she tried to get away, she said he chased after her.

Police believe this is the same man who approached members of several high school cross country teams at the same park in August.

Police increased patrols at Tom Sawyer after those incidents.

