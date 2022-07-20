Teenage boy shot: LMPD investigating shooting in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two incidents which occurred around 11:30 p.m. in Smoketown and whether or not they're connected.
According to an LMPD press release, First Division responded to a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound at UofL Hospital at around the same time another team was responding to a call.
Fourth Division responded to gunfire reported in the 500 block of East Caldwell Street, also around 11:30 p.m.
If you have any information pertaining to the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or you can visit the crime tip portal online.
