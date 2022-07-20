Teenage boy shot: LMPD investigating shooting in Smoketown

At the same time police were at the scene of a reported shooting, a teenage boy walked into UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two incidents which occurred around 11:30 p.m. in Smoketown and whether or not they're connected.

According to an LMPD press release, First Division responded to a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound at UofL Hospital at around the same time another team was responding to a call.

Fourth Division responded to gunfire reported in the 500 block of East Caldwell Street, also around 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or you can visit the crime tip portal online.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.