Victim identified in fatal I-264W crash

A man on a moped was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night on I-264W near Newburg Road. Police say no charges are expected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following a collision on I-264W Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a report of a collision on I-264W near Newburg Road around 11:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated a man operating a moped was struck by an SUV.

The man on the moped was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 20-year-old Aaron Henderson.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was uninjured. Police expect no charges to be filed.

Westbound lanes of I-264 were closed Saturday night into early Sunday morning as investigators were on the scene.

LMPD Traffic's Unit is continuing the investigation.

