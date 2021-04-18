x
Victim identified in fatal I-264W crash

A man on a moped was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night on I-264W near Newburg Road. Police say no charges are expected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following a collision on I-264W Saturday night. 

Police say officers responded to a report of a collision on I-264W near Newburg Road around 11:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated a man operating a moped was struck by an SUV. 

The man on the moped was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 20-year-old Aaron Henderson. 

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was uninjured. Police expect no charges to be filed.  

Westbound lanes of I-264 were closed Saturday night into early Sunday morning as investigators were on the scene. 

LMPD Traffic's Unit is continuing the investigation. 

    

