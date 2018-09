LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairdale area.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

A man was killed in this shooting.

There are no suspects, according to police.

If you have any information you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV