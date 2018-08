LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after there was a report of a man at a school bus stop offering drugs to children.

This incident happened in the Saratoga Woods neighborhood at Oaklawn Park and Saratoga Estates on Wednesday morning, Aug. 15.

It was also reported to police the man was barefoot and had a roll of duct tape.

