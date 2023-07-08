LMPD investigating after two teens shot in Russell neighborhood

Police said both victims went to the hospital and are expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in the Russell neighborhood Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the City View Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. While they were giving her first aid, LMPD learned there was a second victim.

Police said the teenage boy was shot in the foot just around the corner from the first scene, near 12th Street and Fisk Court.

Both teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Detectives are still trying to figure out if there is any relationship between the victims.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. If you have any information call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or submit a tip at their online portal.

