Louisville police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Police said the shooting happened at 2nd and Market Street downtown.
Credit: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. 

Police said around 3:00 Sunday morning, officers responded to University Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim. 

When they arrived, they found a man being treated for what LMPD described as non-life threatening gun shot wounds to his legs. 

While investigating, LMPD said officers learned the shooting happened near 2nd and Market Streets. 

There are no known suspects. The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. You can also submit a tip online

