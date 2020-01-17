LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened in the 1300 block of Olive St. just before 6:30 p.m. on January 16.

Officers found two men at the scene with stab wounds and both were transported to the hospital.

According to police, one man suffered serious injuries, while the other’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information in this case should call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

