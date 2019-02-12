LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the Taylor Berry neighborhood following an autopsy on the victim.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers found the man last Wednesday in a home on Lillian Avenue. The autopsy showed he died from gunshot wounds.

Right now, there are no suspects. If you have any information that could help, call the anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.

