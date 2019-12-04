With five fatal shootings in seven days, multiple families in Louisville are left with a void.

“It was just devastating to be there with the family,” said Metro Council President David James, a former LMPD officer.

To James, the recent homicide numbers sound high.

"That is alarming to me. That causes me to say, 'Well, you know, I know things pick up when the weather gets warmer.' However, it's still a pretty stiff uptick from what we had been experiencing the months before,” James said.

Still, that number doesn't come close to the number of people affected by shootings annually. There were 322 shootings in 2018 which is about 26 a month. It’s a number Louisville isn't far from as of April of 2019.

From January 2019 until now, there have been a total of 67 shootings. According to James, some were targeted, and some were completely random.

"There's not going to be one single thing that's going to stop the situation,” James said. He believes being open to change is the key.

"It's important that we always keep our minds open to the possibilities of trying new ideas or reinvesting in better ideas,” James said.

LMPD said they do not see any trend in the five homicides from this week, nor do they see any regularity with homicides year-round.