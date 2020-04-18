LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating an incident involving one of their officers in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

A release from the department said an officer stopped a suspicious vehicle on 7th Street Rd. near Central Ave.around 4:30 p.m. April 17.

At some point, the officer and driver got into an altercation, according to investigators. The driver tried to drive off with the officer still struggling with them, and police say the officer fired one shot that hit the car's back windshield.

The driver wasn't hurt, but the officer had some cuts and bruises.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

