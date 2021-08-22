LMPD investigating fatal crash on I-65N near Bullitt County line; 2 dead

Police said four people in a jeep were ejected after the car struck two semi trucks. I-65 North near the incident will be closed to traffic for several hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 65 North near the Bullitt County line. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Police's preliminary investigation indicates that a jeep with four people inside struck a semi that was sitting on the shoulder of the roadway.

That collision caused the jeep to strike a second semi-truck that was traveling north on I-65. All four people in the jeep were ejected.

LMPD said two of the people ejected were pronounced dead on the scene and the two others were transported in University of Louisville Hospital with one critical condition.

Neither driver of the semi-trucks were injured and those killed in the crash have yet to be identified.

Police said I-65N near the Bullitt County line is expected to be closed to traffic for at least another four to five hours while the investigation continues.

