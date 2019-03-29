LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a special dedication for a former dedicated Louisville Metro police officer.

"It's been over two years since we lost officer Nick Rodman. And there's been many wonderful tributes to his life and the sacrifice that he made to his community," said LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

Outside the first division - and on the streets where he patrolled - Officer Rodman's name was added to a permanent statue which was unveiled in front of his colleagues and family.

"It's my personal hope that we never have to add another name to this monument. That no other first division officer or any officer in this city for that sake ever has to give his or her life in doing this job," Chief Conrad said.

The memorial comes two years after Rodman's death and a year after a portion of North 29th Street was named after him. The monument was paid for by community members and supported by the metro council and LMPD.

Mayor Greg Fischer saluted the 30-year-old who was the second officer killed in the line of duty since the 2003 merger.

"He was a police officer. He was a leader right here in LMPD's First Division and they will know he was a hero who gave everything in the city that he loved deeply," said Mayor Fischer.

Nick Rodman's family set up the 'Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation.' Click here for more information.

