LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's brothers and sisters in blue honored one of their fallen officers, Detective Deidre Mengedoht, with two awards during LMPD’s awards ceremony at the Galt House on March 15.

“Detective Mengedoht's heartfelt dedication to this city. Her colleagues, and this department. It's the reason why she should be recognized for her sacrifice. Tonight, she is awarded the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart,” Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said.

Mengedoht had been with LMPD for more than seven years when she was killed. Her son received the awards on her behalf.