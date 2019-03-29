LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is honoring officer Nick Rodman with a statue two years after his death.

The 30-year-old and father of two young children was killed when he was hit in his patrol car during a pursuit in 2017.

The Portland Auxiliary donated funds for the statue that will stand in front of the 1st Division, saying the figure not only honors Rodman, but symbolizes respect and remembrance for any future officers who may also fall in the line of duty.

Rodman's name was also placed on a street sign outside the 1st Division a year ago as a dedication to his love of work and his work family.

The Rodman family will also have a private, wreath laying ceremony at his gravesite.

