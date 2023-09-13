LMPD: Teen, adult shot in Russell neighborhood after fight breaks out on JCPS bus

Police said this incident involved multiple high school-aged minors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in the Russell neighborhood after a fight broke out on a JCPS bus Wednesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call for service on a shooting in the area of 24th Street and Magazine Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said "very preliminary information" suggests that an altercation started on a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus, which then escalated once the students got off the bus in the area mentioned above.

When officers arrived, they said they found a high school-aged minor and an adult both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to UofL Hospital by LMEMS and are expected to survive.

Officers said this incident involved multiple high school-aged minors.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.