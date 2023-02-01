LMPD warns of heavy police presence in Valley Station

According to their social media, police are asking people to avoid the area around the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police warned the public of heavy police presence in Valley Station Wednesday.

According to their social media, police are asking people to avoid the area around the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard near the Gene Snyder.

Police advise anyone that is at a home in the area to shelter in place.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.