LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens

Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbot, 17, were last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood around 7 a.m. Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens.

Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in need of their medication.

If seen, you're asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

