LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens.
Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in need of their medication.
If seen, you're asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).
