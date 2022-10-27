Golden Alert cancelled after both teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood located

Joseph Abbott and Shawn Matthews had been located Sunday, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they have now canceled a Golden Alert after two teens last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood were found.

Joseph Abbott and Shawn Matthews had been located Sunday.

No other information was released.

The teens were reported missing from the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. Thursday.

