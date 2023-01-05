x
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing man

Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department
Joshua Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has issued a Golden Alert and is looking for a man who went missing around 2 p.m. Thursday.

LMPD said 46-year-old Joshua Davis was last seen in the 4800 block of S. 5th Street.

He is a brain injury survivor and "has severe mental and cognitive impairments," according to police.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

