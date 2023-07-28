Man injured after shooting near downtown Louisville, LMPD investigating

Detectives are canvassing the area. No suspects have been arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was found shot near downtown Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the first report of a shooting near Floyd and Broadway came around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police rendered first aid until EMS could arrive. The man was then taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

A department spokesperson said he's expected to survive his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation. Authorities said detectives are already out canvassing the area.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact LMPD's Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

