LMPD, FBI investigates child pornography, money scam targeting teenage boys

"Please be vigilant and monitor your children's social media accounts," an FBI official said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenage boys in Louisville are victims in a scam in which they are coerced into sending explicit images of themselves, then blackmailed into sending the scammer money.

Louisville Metro Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a video Tuesday, warning parents to monitor their children's social media accounts.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the scammers represent themselves as a teenage girl to convince them to send nude pictures, targeting boys under the age of 18.

"Once the images are sent, it extorts them and tells them to please send money to Cash App," Ruoff said. "If they don’t send money to the Cash App, the person threatens that they will release the images to their friends, family and schoolmates."

Our Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is alerting the public of an extortion scam targeting teenage boys. Young girls have also been preyed upon. Have concerns if your child was a victim? Contact the @FBILouisville tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report https://t.co/BiospHao0n pic.twitter.com/VhH4z1Vie9 — LMPD (@LMPD) September 27, 2022

Stacy Sanders, Victim Specialist with the FBI, said the conversations start on Instagram, then transition to Snapchat.

"The people behind this scheme screenshot people’s Instagram account and their followers," Sanders said. "Once they receive payment, they ask for more money."

The scammers then send the explicit images to their followers on Instagram, regardless if they received money or not.

While this scam targets boys under the age of 18, there are similar scams targeting young females on those platforms.

The people behind this scheme are believed to be outside of the U.S., making investigations very difficult to successfully prosecute, officials said.

The FBI and LMPD urge parents to monitor their children’s social media and to talk to their children about the scams which are occurring.

If you feel that your child may be the victim of such a scam, you are asked to reach out to the FBI utilizing the tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report it online.

