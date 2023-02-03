LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced

Four men living in Louisville but originally from Mississippi were sentenced for participating in a drug trafficking ring in Newburg apartments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg.

All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Seiko Ross, 38, was sentenced to 14 years and 7 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Seiko Ross Charges:

Conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Possession of three firearms after having previously been convicted of the following felonies.

Also on Wednesday, Robert Ross, 28, was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Robert Ross Charges:

Conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Possession of seven firearms after having previously been convicted of multiple felonies.

On January 26, 2023, Cory Ross, 31, was sentenced to 9 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Cory Ross Charges:

Conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

On November 21, 2022, Andre Ross, 47, was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Andre Ross Charge:

Conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing four firearms after having previously been convicted multiple felonies.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.