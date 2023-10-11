LMPD: Fatal crash on National Turnpike leaves woman dead, driver flees scene on foot

Police said the vehicle was headed northbound at a high rate of speed when the man driving lost control, drove off the road and hit a railroad crossing pole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a car crash on National Turnpike Tuesday night, and police said the man driving fled the scene on foot.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to the crash on 5600 block of National Turnpike around 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a single vehicle collision. LMPD said the vehicle was headed northbound at a high rate of speed when the man driving lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit a railroad crossing pole.

Witnesses told arriving officers that the man and the woman got out of the vehicle after the collision. Police said the man fled the scene on foot and left the woman, who was alert on the ground at the time.

Fire and EMS arrived on scene, and EMS took the victim to UofL Hospital.

The woman died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

