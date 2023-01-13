LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening.

LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason.

She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police said.

According to police, no one else was in the truck with her.

Police said she later died of her injuries at UofL Health.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.