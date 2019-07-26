LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police will extend the implementation of their crossing guard changes to November 1. This will give schools additional time to find alternatives.

Due to budget cuts and staffing changes, LMPD said they will no longer provide crossing guard services to schools outside of their jurisdiction in order to work as efficiently as possible. The changes will affect 12 schools.

After speaking with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio, Chief Steve Conrad extended the implementation.

In a statement released by LMPD, Chief Conrad said LMPD wants to do everything they can to ensure the safety of children in the community and they will work to make it a smooth transition.

Dr. Pollio said in part, “I want to thank Chief Conrad for listening to my concerns and making adjustments to help protect our students.”

This story may be updated.

