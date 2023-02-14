LMPD needs help finding an 'endangered missing person' in Louisville

24-year-old Adriana Turner was last seen in Bashford Manor. Officials aren't sure if she's still wearing an orange wig.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police need help finding a missing woman who was last seen on Monday in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood.

Adriana Turner, 24, was reportedly last seen in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road; officials announced she is an endangered missing person.

Turner has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'5" and officials aren't sure if she is still wearing an orange wig.

According to her missing person flyer, Turner is an individual with "diminished capacity" and needs to be found for her safety.

LMPD says it wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

