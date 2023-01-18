LMPD looking for driver who hit a woman with their car in west Louisville

The victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after a driver hit her with their car in west Louisville on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release.

A driver traveling northbound on Louis Coleman Drive crossed over into the southbound lanes onto the sidewalk where they struck a woman walking down the sidewalk, according to eye witness accounts LMPD recorded.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot; police believe the vehicle was stolen.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this case.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

