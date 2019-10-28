LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – First Division Metro Police officers gave kids something to be afraid of this Halloween – a haunted house.

It’s the second time the department has hosted the event.

They say the love doing it for the community because kids can get some treats and meet their community’s officer all at the same time.

“A lot of these officers have kids of their own and Halloween is a special time for these guys as well – for us to share that with these kids from our neighborhood where we work and have them interact with us in a way they don’t get to often – yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” Lt. Nick Owen said.

LMPD says Kroger is a huge sponsor for the event and expected close to 2,000 kids to experience the spooky fun.

