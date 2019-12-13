LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have closed off roads near Lassiter Middle School after they said an officer's car was possibly shot at while police assisted EMS in the area.

The car's rear windshield was believed to have been shattered by a gunshot at around 3 a.m. at Candleworth Drive and Fruitful Lane. LMPD said the area will be closed off "for an undetermined amount of time" as they investigate the situation.

Jefferson County Public Schools said Lassiter bus riders will not be impacted, but car riders are being advised to drop off at the back entrance off Afterglow Drive.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when given.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.