LMPD cruiser involved in injury-collision in Fern Creek

A Louisville officer and two other drivers were involved in a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.
Credit: Phillip Murrell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was involved in a crash which resulted in injuries on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., an LMPD officer was involved in a 3-vehicle collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway at Hames Trace. 

The officer received minor injuries and was not transported, according to an LMPD press release.

Credit: Phillip Murrell

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the collision were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

LMPD officers are investigating the crash. The officer was not on a run at the time of the collision, officials say.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

