LMPD cruiser involved in collision on Brook Street

A Louisville Metro Police cruiser and another car reportedly collided at the corner of South Brook Street and East Liberty Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An operator of a police car and an operator of another car collided in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to a Louisville Metro Police press release.

Around 11 p.m., an LMPD cruiser and another car were reportedly involved in a collision at South Brook Street and East Liberty Street.

The officer was not on an emergency run and no one was injured in the collision, according to LMPD.

LMPD is reportedly investigating what caused the collision.

