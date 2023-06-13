LMPD officer involved in injury collision in Okolona

Investigators believe the officer's cruiser was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An officer's cruiser was struck by another vehicle in Okolona on Monday night, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department press release.

Around 11 p.m., an officer was responding to a call of a non-injury collision on Outer Loop when he was involved in a separate collision at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road.

Investigators believe when the officer, who was traveling westbound on Outer Loop, crossed the intersection, he was struck by a car traveling southbound on Shepherdsville Road.

According to officials, the car caused damage to the side and rear of the police cruiser. The officer struck in the collision called dispatch and requested EMS and Fire.

The police officer checked on the other driver until emergency services arrived. EMS transported the driver of the southbound vehicle to UofL Hospital.

Officials believe both drivers involved in the collision will survive and no passengers were mentioned in the LMPD press release.

LMPD officers are handling the investigation.

