7-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car; LMPD officer involved in crash while responding to call

LMPD said a seven-year-old girl was unconscious after being hit by a car in the 900 block of W. Evelyn Ave. near Churchill Downs at around 7:20 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville girl is in stable condition after police said she was by a car in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

LMPD said a seven-year-old girl was unconscious after being hit by a car in the 900 block of W. Evelyn Ave. near Churchill Downs at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The girl regained consciousness and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in stable condition.

While responding to the call, a 4th Division officer driving westbound on Winkler Ave. collided with another vehicle traveling southbound on 4th Street at around 7:30 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the officer was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries, and the other driver reported zero injuries. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.